iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 109.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 118,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,321,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 144,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 34,445,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,366,746. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

