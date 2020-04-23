iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,735 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Wealth Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Architects LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,070,000 after buying an additional 686,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,721,000 after buying an additional 410,786 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,849,000 after buying an additional 1,019,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,199,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,792. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

