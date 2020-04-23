iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,257. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

