iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,506,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $170.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

