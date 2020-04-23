iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $120.41. 38,506,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,616,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

