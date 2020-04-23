iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Lifted by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1,787.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,740 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.2% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 649.6% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 132,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,761,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,106,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 603,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,830 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,187. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day moving average of $110.64. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.