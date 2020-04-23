iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,969 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,572,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.90. 1,898,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,927,187. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

