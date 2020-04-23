iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of IVW remained flat at $$180.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 762,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,439. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $211.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

