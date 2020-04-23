iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lifted by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $12,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 169,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.47. The company had a trading volume of 197,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,451. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.46. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $145.46 and a 1 year high of $248.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.5072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

