iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Total Investment Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,614,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,372. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.53.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.