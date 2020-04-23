iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 137.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 743.5% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 962,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,484,000 after purchasing an additional 848,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 732,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 596,340 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,254,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,769,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.