Itau Corpbanca (ITCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ITCB opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.18. Itau Corpbanca has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $13.68.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.1335 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Corpbanca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Itau Corpbanca Company Profile

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

