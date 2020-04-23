James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 10,274 Shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,715. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.15 and its 200 day moving average is $138.39. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $169.13.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.83.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $976,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,374,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Microelectronics

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

