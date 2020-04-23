James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 13,117 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NEM traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,647,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,402,924. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,830 shares of company stock worth $1,960,560. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

