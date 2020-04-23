James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 133,898 EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 133,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,565,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,984. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.84. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

