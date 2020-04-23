James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 2,426,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

