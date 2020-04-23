James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 605.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.31. 6,578,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,675. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

