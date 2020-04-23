James Investment Research Inc. Buys 3,719 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.63% of National HealthCare worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in National HealthCare in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National HealthCare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in National HealthCare by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NHC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 33,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,015. National HealthCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.54 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $253.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

