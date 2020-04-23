James Investment Research Inc. Buys 41,509 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,509 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 43,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $1,246,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.50 on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,160,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,634. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

