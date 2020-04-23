James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. William Blair assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LDOS traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.86. 1,460,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $66.16 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

