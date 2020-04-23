James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,280 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,697,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,631 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 149,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 133,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 29,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUB stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.22. The company had a trading volume of 181,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,345. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.21.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

