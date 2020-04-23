James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GL traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 870,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,004. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.60.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

