James Investment Research Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,008 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,833,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,503,969. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

