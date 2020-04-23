James Investment Research Inc. Grows Holdings in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.09% of PNM Resources worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.60. 408,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $56.14.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. PNM Resources’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.