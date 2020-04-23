James Investment Research Inc. Has $27.19 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,186,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,942,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

IEF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.11. 2,345,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,916,858. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $123.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

