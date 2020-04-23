James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWB traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $153.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,788. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.7438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

