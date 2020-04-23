James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,582,000 after purchasing an additional 447,156 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,955,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,181 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,736,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,610,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.91. 607,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,818. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

