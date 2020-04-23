James Investment Research Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra dropped their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.73.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. 1,672,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,362. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

