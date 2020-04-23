James Investment Research Inc. Has $7.47 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,058 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 70,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Celanese by 13.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CE traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 570,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,246. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celanese from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.47.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

