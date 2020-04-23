James Investment Research Inc. Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,039 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $8,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,488,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.63. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

