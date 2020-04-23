James Investment Research Inc. Increases Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 175.7% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,964,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,061,144. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.85 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

