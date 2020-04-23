James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 69,781 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises approximately 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $10,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $362,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,714,964 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $325,549,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $293,073,000 after acquiring an additional 329,043 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Best Buy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,080,001 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,638,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,000. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.94. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $43,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,855.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

