James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,343 shares during the quarter. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after buying an additional 1,381,931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,072,000 after buying an additional 458,592 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 801,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 233,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,234,000.

NYSEARCA IGIB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,699. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

