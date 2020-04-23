James Investment Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,506. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.16. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.18 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

