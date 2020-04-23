James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.77. 22,232,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,774,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

