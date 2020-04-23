James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

RSG traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.50. 1,435,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,061. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

