James Investment Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for about 0.9% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.21% of FTI Consulting worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1,463.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. William Blair raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,102. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day moving average of $115.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

