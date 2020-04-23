James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 391.7% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 36,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $8.31 on Thursday, hitting $285.33. 4,417,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,777,310. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

