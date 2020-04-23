James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.14% of Helen of Troy worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after acquiring an additional 140,963 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HELE traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $136.38. 196,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,361. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.50. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Helen of Troy from $227.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

