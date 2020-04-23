James Investment Research Inc. Sells 14,722 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,011,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $288,935,000. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,566,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,234,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,152,000 after purchasing an additional 837,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,045. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

