James Investment Research Inc. Sells 16,242 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,242 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,810,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after acquiring an additional 436,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,795,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,540,000 after acquiring an additional 177,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,271,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,685. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

