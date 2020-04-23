James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SYNNEX worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $72.99. 315,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,579. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $332,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,642. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

