James Investment Research Inc. Sells 5,252 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.60. The stock had a trading volume of 727,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.61. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

