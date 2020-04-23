James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,547 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Entergy by 395.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.54.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,066 shares of company stock worth $22,869,713. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.97. 1,179,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,641. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

