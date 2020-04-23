James Investment Research Inc. Sells 98,314 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,314 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NRG Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,048,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 2,170,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,241,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

