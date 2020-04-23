Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Neutral

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

RBB has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,031. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $243.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.25. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. On average, analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $159,485.30. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 119,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

