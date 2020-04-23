Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.48 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

