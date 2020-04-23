JD Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,498.00 (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3,498.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded up 85.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002037 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JD Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.02609379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00215193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00057469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00051051 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000187 BTC.

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,762 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.