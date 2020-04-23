Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

CEA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 27,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,817. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

