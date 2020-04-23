JET8 Market Cap Reaches $136,068.84 (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 91% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, JET8 has traded up 172.7% against the US dollar. JET8 has a market capitalization of $136,068.84 and $102.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.63 or 0.02607649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00215193 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00051405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000190 BTC.

JET8 Token Profile

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

